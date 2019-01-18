Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s hearse part of an exhibit open in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, January 15

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announces the opening of the Carrying on the Dream exhibit at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This special exhibit will feature the hearse that carried Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to his final resting place.

Carrying on the Dream opened on Tuesday, January 15, the birthday of the iconic civil rights leader, with a preview of the exhibit for the public at a kickoff event starting at 5:30 p.m. The evening’s event also included a special screening of the documentary “I am MLK Jr.” which celebrates the life and explores the character of the American icon.



“This is an opportunity for people to view the hearse as it is such an important piece of history that compels us to contemplate the lasting significance of the civil rights movement,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. “The hearse will serve as the centerpiece of a tribute to the struggles of the civil rights movement here in Baton Rouge where the early stages of that time in our nation’s history got its start.”



Recently acquired by Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves, and on loan to Capitol Park Museum, Dr. King’s hearse will be part of an exhibit that ties his efforts to civil rights activities that took place right here in Baton Rouge. Also included in the exhibit, on loan from Preserve Louisiana, are counter stools from the Kress store that were used during a 1960 civil rights protest in downtown Baton Rouge, along with related photographs which include the 1953 meeting between Dr. King and Baton Rouge Civil Rights leader, Reverend T.J. Jemison.



“It’s important that the next generation really understands how the contributions of Martin Luther King, Jr. changed the world,” said Todd Graves, founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s.



Planned in conjunction with The Walls Project, the Capitol Park Museum event kicks off the organization’s The MLK Festival of Service--a four day service event January 18-21 involving more than 150 local organizations and businesses.

Contributed by the Office of the Lt. Gov.