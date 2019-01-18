Anyone living or working in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, St. Helena, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, East Feliciana or West Feliciana parish is eligible to open an account.

EFCU Financial recently broke ground for a new location in Baton Rouge. This credit union branch will be built at 9208 Perkins Road, near the Bluebonnet Boulevard intersection. This will be the eighth location in the Greater Baton Rouge Area for EFCU Financial. Plans are to open the new branch in the fall of this year.

“We took a look at our footprint within the Baton Rouge city limits and we were missing a huge area to serve,” said Tyler Grodi, Chief Executive Officer. “Since we announced the location of our new branch, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. As a bonus, our staff is excited that we will have a location in the Perkins-Bluebonnet area. We all see it as a huge opportunity to offer our products and services to the residents and workers in a very busy and growing sector of the city.”

EFCU Financial was established in 1934 in Baton Rouge as the 13th chartered credit union in the U.S. It is a locally owned and operated $440M not-for-profit cooperative serving over 42,000 members. Anyone living or working in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, St. Helena, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, East Feliciana or West Feliciana parish is eligible to open an account.

