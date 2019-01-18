Participating students will receive housing on the Baton Rouge campus of Louisiana State University (LSU) for the duration of the fellowship, a stipend up to $1,500 and three credit hours through the LSU Public Administration Institute.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the application process for the 2019 Governor’s Fellows Program in Louisiana Government is now open.

The program provides college students a hands-on opportunity to learn about policy-making and how the state’s governing process works.

“The mission of the fellowship program is to cultivate and inspire the next generation of leaders in Louisiana,” Gov. Edwards said. “I encourage all college-aged students to apply if they have a sincere interest in better understanding how state government works to serve the citizens of our great state and who have a desire to learn how they can help our state move forward. Our young people are our future, and this is an extraordinary opportunity to help them gain more knowledge and learn how to get involved.”

Fellows will be assigned to cabinet-level agencies to observe first-hand how the governor leads and how policies are developed, advanced and implemented. Fellows will also participate in a weekly speaker series and take field trips designed to enhance the overall experience and understanding of Louisiana government and current affairs.

The program is open to all students currently attending a Louisiana higher education institution as well as Louisiana residents enrolled in out-of-state colleges and universities. Fellows will be chosen based on students' commitment to leadership, public service and good government.

Participating students will receive housing on the Baton Rouge campus of Louisiana State University (LSU) for the duration of the fellowship, a stipend up to $1,500 and three credit hours through the LSU Public Administration Institute.

"You get a great overview of state government as a whole," said Lindsay Cooper, a graduate of Tulane University who spent her time as a Fellow in the Department of Coastal Activities. "It's an unparalleled experience that challenged me and helped me grow."

The Governor’s Fellows Program in Louisiana Government is a partnership between the Office of the Governor, Louisiana State University, Southern University and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. The program is funded entirely through philanthropic contributions managed by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

The application process is now open and will close on March 1, 2019. The application is available at http://www.gov.louisiana.gov/fellows.

Contributed by the Office of the Governor