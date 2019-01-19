During the week of January 14-January 18, 2019, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Christina Sorrell, 6110 US Hwy 15 Oxford, N.C., age 43, pled guilty to Access Device Fraud, Identity Theft, and Forgery. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Thomas Kliebert.

2. Lee Barrient III, 18543 Little Prairie Rd. Prairieville, La., age 28, pled guilty to Cruelty to Juveniles (2 counts) and was sentenced to 20 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 10 years of the sentence are to be served, and the remaining 10 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 5 years supervised probation.

3. Krischan Cline, 41244 Little Place Rd. Gonzales, La., age 19, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

4. Jayd Dickens, 12248 Deck Blvd. Geismar, La., age 25, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

5. Seth Morgan, 117 Tulip Dr. Slidell, La., age 33, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $1,000, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

6. Morgan Lamberth, 16549 Lake Harbor Lane Prairieville, La., age 19, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

7. Reynold Lovely, 815 N 20th St. Baton Rouge, La., age 32, pled guilty to 2nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that the defendant is to serve 3 years of the said sentence, and the remaining 5 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 5 years supervised probation.

8. Elmo Lambert, 45368 Gold Place Rd. St. Amant, La., age 45, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (2 counts) and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

9. Dino Saunders, 4722 Adams Ave. Baton Rouge, La., age 45, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

10. Carl Christy, 39056 James Dr. Prairieville, La., age 71, pled guilty on November 13, 2018 to DWI 3 rd Offense. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. On January 14, 2019, the defendant was sentenced to 2 years home incarceration.

11. Brandi Palmer, 13330 Crawford Rd. Gonzales, La., age 33, pled guilty on October 9, 2018 to DWI 3 rd Offense. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. On January 14, 2019, the defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 1 year of the said sentence is to be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Joni Buquoi and Leila Braswell. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Assumption Parish:

1. Jonathan Barnes, 200 Blackwell Ln. Belle Rose, La., age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Matthew Aucoin, 134 Riche Town Ln. Napoleonville, La., age 23, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Demetres Miller, 3376 Back Marais Napoleonville, La., age 45, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that the defendant is to serve 1 year of the said sentence, and the remaining 2 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 2 years supervised probation.

4. Delwin Stewart, 108 Greenbriar St. Belle Rose, La., age 26, pled guilty to Battery of a Police Officer and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

5. Ryan Turner, Gray, La., age 24, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The said sentence is to be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

1. Nicholas Lasseigne, 3802 W Longview Rd. Paulina, La., age 29, pled guilty to Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence and was sentenced to 1 year in the parish jail with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.