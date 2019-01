Dutchtown's Gary Smith is the parish Athlete of the Week.

This week’s Weekly Citizen Athlete of the Week, brought to you by Rouses Market, is senior guard Gary Smith of Dutchtown.

Smith had a huge game in the Griffins' 71-67 road victory over East Ascension last Friday night. Smith led all scorers with 37 points.

The win was the fourth in five games for Dutchtown as they improved to 14-4 overall.