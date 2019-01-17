For the week of January 17

Aries (Mar. 21-Apr. 19, The Ram)

It's a new year, and you may be struggling to focus on one thing. Don't fix everything at once. It's impossible. Try accomplishing one thing each day to get started.

Taurus (Apr. 20-May 20, The Bull)

If self-esteem is lacking, you may try prayer. Write down affirmations about the good in yourself. Taurus is said to be the best-looking sign in the zodiac. A new outfit might also help.

Gemini (May 21-June 20, The Twins)

Sometimes we can see the problems in others before we see them in ourselves. Reach out to someone who you love and discuss anything that is difficult today. Seek advice before you give it.

Cancer (Jun. 21-Jul. 22, The Crab)

Some time spent in nature will do you good. However, it is cold out right now so dress accordingly. If camping or hiking isn't your thing, walk through the neighborhood or in the yard.

Leo (Jul. 23-Aug. 22, The Lion)

It might be wise to host some friends around a fire this week or join them if you've been invited to hang out. Be outgoing and share a story or two. But let others tell theirs, too.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22, The Maiden)

How are you doing with personal vices? It's a tough thing to break a habit, and most people have several they'd like to shed. Try losing one bad habit this week. Go a week, then a month . . .

Libra (Sep. 23-Oct. 22, The Scales)

Football season is almost over. While that might be a bummer to you, it doesn't have to be. Get some exercise this week. Make it a habit to get together with friends for a sporting activity to glide right past the post-football blues.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21, The Scorpion)

Giving more than you have is a state of mind. There is only so much we can do in a day, but if we are giving to others, our days will be fuller and faster. Your life will become more fulfilling. Start by showing interest in others today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21, The Centaur)

Try doing your thing better this week before trying to do someone else's thing. "Stay in your lane, bro." Trust that as you evolve, so does everything else. And you can only control what you do, after all.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19, The Goat)

If you want to be ready for a family, try first caring for a plant. If you can help it thrive over time, then maybe move onto a fishtank or even a dog. If you successfully care for these things, you have a better shot.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18, The Water-bearer)

Each one of us is full of unique gifts and talents. That is why community works. Keep many friends. On a smaller social scale, you are wise to care for your friends and encourage them to cultivate their gifts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20, The Fish)

Be at ease this week and go about your business in comfort. Understand that as one door closes, another opens. Your life will always be this way if you surrender your will. Small, daily victories lead us to our intended destination.

For entertainment purposes only. Horoscopes are not based in fact.