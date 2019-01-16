A Locally Led Conservation Meeting will be held on January 22, 2019 at the USDA Service Center, 2259 Business Park Blvd., Donaldsonville, La. beginning at 5 p.m., to identify resource concerns for your local SWCD (The Lower Delta SWCD and New River SWCD).

Resting in the hands of our local community members is the future of our valuable natural resources and the decisions that are made to conserve, enhance and sustain the integrity of soil, water and air quality in Ascension, Assumption, Iberville and St. James Parishes and throughout Louisiana. Conservation of our resources can not be achieved by one group, government agency or the individual--it takes cooperative conservation.

Cooperative conservation starts first with the active involvement of the individual community member who helps to identify the resource needs of the community. Community involvement helps local Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) and the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) assess and prioritize resource concerns on a community level. Local natural resource priorities help direct technical and financial assistance decisions that NRCS and SWCD make throughout the year.

Locally led conservation efforts are successful with the help from our residents. Please become involved in locally led conservation. A Locally Led Conservation Meeting will be held on January 22, 2019 at the USDA Service Center, 2259 Business Park Blvd., Donaldsonville, La. beginning at 5 p.m., to identify resource concerns for your local SWCD (The Lower Delta SWCD and New River SWCD).

Your involvement is significantly important to the locally led conservation process and all partners involved in conservation. At the Locally Led Conservation Meeting you will be able to voice concerns, provide comments and help to identify conservation issues. Save the date, and help our community make sound conservation decisions--become an active part of locally led conservation and cooperative conservation efforts.

The second meeting, a Local Work Group Meeting will immediately follow the Locally Led Conservation Meeting. The purpose of this meeting is to rank the resource concerns which are identified at the Locally Led Conservation Meeting.

For more information on the Locally Led Conservation Meetings, contact your local NRCS and the Lower Delta SWCD and New River SWCD field office today at 225-473-8446 ext. 3. or 225-687-2184, ext. 3.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) provides reasonable Accommodation(s) for individuals with disabilities. To request special accommodation, contact NRCS Donaldsonville Field Office at 225-473-7638 Ext. 3 or the NRCS Addis Field Office at 225-687-2184 Ext. 3 at least ten days prior to the date of the meeting or event.

Contributed by Natural Resources Conservation Service