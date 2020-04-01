Today we are talking about worry (I can’t imagine why ... ), and for inspiration, I am using two of my favorite people: Jesus and Dr. Seuss.



Jesus because ... well, he’s Jesus. And Dr. Seuss because he is an unsung hero of wisdom.



We tend to dismiss Dr. Seuss as a simple children’s writer who made funny rhymes. In reality, he was a Dartmouth- and Oxford-educated writer who won two Academy Awards, two Emmy Awards, a Peabody and a Pulitzer Prize. Not bad.



So, today, let’s put Jesus and Dr. Seuss in conversation for three lessons on worry.



Lesson No. 1: Just focus on today.

In Matthew 6:34, Jesus says, “Do not worry about tomorrow. For tomorrow will bring worries of its own. Today’s trouble is enough for today.”



Well, amen to that. Life is hard - particularly right now. That said, sometimes we make it worse on ourselves by making up extra stuff to worry about, like what might happen tomorrow or what could happen the day after tomorrow.



However, Jesus taught us that we can control what we think by just focusing on today.



Here’s an idea: try putting your worries in a box. Literally. Keep a running list of everything you are worried about, then slip the list inside a small box and designate 15 minutes a day when you can wallow in your worry list. Then, at the end of that time, return the worries to the box and return to your life.



Does it stop the anxiety? No, but it cuts it down to size.



Dr. Seuss explained it like this: “I’ve heard there are troubles of more than one kind; some come from ahead, and some come from behind. But I’ve brought a big bat. I’m all ready, you see; now my troubles are going to have troubles with me!”



Lesson No .2: Worry is a waste of time.

In Matthew 6:27, Jesus says, “Can any of you by worrying add a single hour to your span of life?”



Can we? No.



So why are we worrying?



We can’t worry a project at work into success. Worry scatters our attention, zaps our strength and prevents us from operating at our best.



We can’t worry a mistake away. We can only learn from it and move on.



We can’t worry a pandemic away. In fact, worry can make it worse, as studies show that worry can compromise our immune system.



It’s not surprising that the word worry comes from an Anglo-Saxon word meaning to strangle or to choke. We all know what that feels like - that sensation of tightness that comes over us when we are worrying in the middle of the night.

The irony is that if we stop worrying, we might be able to take some steps forward on the things we are worried about! Dr. Seuss adds, “And when things start to happen, don’t worry. Don’t stew. Just go right along. You’ll start happening too.”



Lesson No. 3: Worry or believe - you can’t do both.

It’s easy in times like these to worry, or worse yet, get angry at God and ask why this is happening to you.



News flash: Life is not a holy contract in which God promises a calm passage. What God does promise is a safe landing: “When you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned” (Isaiah 43:2).



Therefore, instead of asking God why this is happening to you, thank God for being with you.



No matter where we find ourselves in life, it’s still life - it’s still a gift. And we must honor that gift in all we do. Dr. Seuss explained it this way: “Sometimes you’ll never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”



Will these lessons make our worries disappear? No. But they can certainly help us manage them better.



Remember, “I can do everything through him who gives me strength” (Philippians 4:13).

Or, as Dr. Seuss promised, “And will you succeed? Yes! You will, indeed! (98 and ¾ percent guaranteed.)”



A trial lawyer turned stand-up comedian and Baptist minister, Rev. Susan Sparks is the senior pastor of Madison Avenue Baptist Church in New York City. The author of Laugh Your Way to Grace and Preaching Punchlines, Susan is a nationally known speaker on the healing power of humor. Contact her through her email at revssparks@gmail.com, or her website, www.SusanSparks.com.