Get an up-close look at Central Florida’s wildlife by visiting Blue Spring State Park, Reptile Discovery Center and Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge, all just southwest of Daytona Beach.



Blue Spring State Park

Blue Spring State Park is home of the largest spring on the St. Johns River, which acts as a refuge for many manatee families. Like the snowbirds of the north, the West Indian manatees winter in Blue Spring from mid-November through March. The water temperature is a constant 73 degrees, making it a perfect winter home.



While the manatees are in town, there are no water activities permitted, but April through October, swimmers, divers and snorkelers can enjoy the clear water.



Taking a boat tour gives travelers an in-depth look at the spring. Tours available through St. John’s River Cruises last about two hours and run 363 days a year, weather permitting. No tours on Thanksgiving or Christmas. For prices, to make reservations and for helpful hints for your trip visit sjrivercruises.com.



Canoeing, tubing and kayaking rentals are also available. Visit floridastateparks.org for details, times and costs. Note: Get there early. This park fills up fast and once the parking lot is full, the park is closed to visitors.



Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge

Located close to Blue Spring is Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge, a migratory bird refuge and a hidden gem. Following all or part of the trail, visitors can find many species of birds, fish, turtles, otters and alligators — and don’t forget snakes. The 6.5-mile marsh loop is used for hiking, walking, nature trips and bird watching. The more than 3,400 acres allow for wildlife sightings not seen in many places throughout the U.S. Bird watching is best October until April.



Almost every step there could be something new to see, from egrets and herons to large alligators sleeping in harmony with tortoises. You can see wildlife from the shore, observation deck and, maybe the best place, a canoe. Fishing is permitted year-round with a state license. Popular species are bass, bream and crappie. Bow hunting is also allowed with a permit. Group tours are available. Visit fws.gov/lakewoodruff.



Reptile Discovery Center

Most of us know about milking cows but, in Deland at the Reptile Discovery Center, they are milking snakes, and visitors can watch and learn how it is done. This activity is probably not on most bucket lists, but a visit to the center is educational, even for non-snake lovers.



Before the milking takes place, some snakes are brought out to the audience for anyone who would like an opportunity to hold them. Of course, they’re non-poisonous. And there was no pressure to hold a snake or even get close to it for those visitors that would prefer not to do so.



The stars of the show were cobras, rattlesnakes, mambas and coral snakes. The process of how these reptiles are “milked,” extracting venom to make anti-venom, is interesting. Attending a show, visitors will see plenty of action.



Note: The extraction of venom takes place behind glass. The snakes are poisonous and dangerous, and the keeper of the snakes does this repeatedly, every day, and makes it look as easy as taking care of kittens.



Alongside the shows there are displays providing information about reptiles. Outside, visitors can enjoy a walk to view lizards, alligators, tortoises and more.



For show times, directions and more visit reptilediscoverycenter.com.