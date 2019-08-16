Every muscle group has a variety of exercises and movements to choose from for toning and building that particular area.



There are a few that usually come first to mind and turn into our “go to” workouts for the muscle plan.



Lower body has squats; midsection has crunches; biceps have curls; and chest has pushups.



Today our move is pushups, but we will be pulsing them low.



All you need is a flat surface for these low pulsing pushups. They will be working the chest predominately, but our back and shoulders will be getting their fair share of fitness as well.



Begin this exercise on all fours on the ground. Place your hands just outside of your shoulders and extend your legs straight behind you. Hold your chest tall, engage your core, and hold the weight of your body on the toes of your extended legs.



If your upper body strength is compromised, or you simply reach fatigue during this exercise, drop your lower end to your knees but keep your upper body in proper form, (and core strong).



Start this push-up like any other, by bending in the elbows and lowering the chest toward the ground. Once you reach your lowest point, you will hold it there, and begin a pulsing movement.



Keep your pulse in tiny up and down increments, while still holding strong in your pushup position. When pulsing it is very similar to an isolated hold but just enough movement to kick the muscles in high gear.



Shoot for at least a count of 8 to 16, pushing up and out of position for a quick break, then returning back to your lowered pulsing position. Give yourself at least three to five sets.



You can use this pulsing pushup as a warm up for your regular pushups and chest workout or this is a great “cherry on top” exercise to finish off your routine.



Either way you choose, this pulsing pushup will become a favorite addition to your fitness.



Marlo Alleva, a group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.