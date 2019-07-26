Core strength and balance typically go hand in hand.

The stronger your midsection is, the easier to find your balance.

I always like to remember that strength comes from the inside out. So if your core is strong, everything else will follow to a certain degree.

Our move today is a side hover with a front/back tap. This exercise’s focal points are core strength, and balance with leg toning as well.

For this move is you need a yoga mat and a flat surface.

Begin this side hover by laying down on your side, and propping yourself on the forearm that is closest to the floor. Engage your midsection, and extend both legs straight out stacking them one on top of the other. Lift your hips up off of the floor, creating a side bridge position.

Once you are secure and balanced in your side you will start to add a front and back tap with your top leg. Proceed to slightly lift the top leg and extend it forward tapping your toe just in front of your stabilizing leg. Then, lifting and extending it to the backside tap the toe behind the stabilizing leg.

Continue this front and back tap as many times as you can, keeping proper form in the upper body, the midsection, and your legs. If at any time you grow fatigued, or simply cannot hold your torso in an elevated position, keep your hip on the mat and continue with the toe taps.

When you reach your desired amount of taps roll over to the opposite side, and continue this exercise.

To ensure that you are getting the fullest out of this challenging move keep your chest tall and your abdominals and legs engaged.



Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold's Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida