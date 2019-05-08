With huge sums of cash being spent on medical advances, a new report says people will soon routinely live well past 100 years old.

The report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch mentions that an estimated $600 billion is expected to be spent by 2025 researching ways to delay death, CNBC reports.

"Medical knowledge will double every 73 days by 2020 vs. every 3.5 (years) in 2010, and genomic sequencing costs have fallen 99.999% since 2003," researchers Haim Israel and Felix Tran said in a written statement. "This has enabled a new frontier in precision medicine to further extend life expectancy, heralding a 'techmanity' (technology meets humanity) revolution."

The current U.S. life expectancy is 78.69 years, according to the World Bank.

The Bank of America Merrill Lynch report mentions a number of companies expected to profit from medical advances that extend lives, include Alphabet and Illumina.