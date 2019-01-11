Claiborne Christian 32, Beekman 28

Rayleigh Bennett scored six of her 11 points in the fourth quarter to help Claiborne Christian secure a 32-28 victory over Beekman on Thursday night.

Kasadee Armfield's bucket from the top of the key gave the Lady Tigers their only lead, 4-3.

With the score tied at 6, the Lady Crusaders closed out the opening quarter with six unanswered points. Anna Belle Russell's rebound basket put CCS ahead to stay. Anna Head then made one-of-two free throws and swished a 3-pointer from the right side to give the visitors a 12-6 cushion at the end of the frame.

Anna Head added four points as CCS outscored Beekman 6-2 in a low-scoring second quarter.

CCS' 18-8 halftime lead was the widest point differential of the evening.

Holding the Lady Crusaders to three free throws in the third quarter, Beekman climbed within 21-15.

Kateland Fulmer made the only two baskets of the quarter to bring the Lady Tigers within 18-12, and later sank two free throws to wrap up the third quarter scoring.

Bennett's driving layup stretched the lead to eight before Hannah Irby's 3-pointer from the left side and a Laila Williams free throw drew Beekman within 23-19 with 4:47 to play.

Beekman, however, came away with nothing to show for its next five possessions.

Meanwhile, Bennett made the second end of a shooting foul and an unmarked Bailey Ishee buried a 3-pointer from the right perimeter to put CCS up 27-19 with 2:14 on the clock.

Beekman again closed within four, 27-23, on two Alexis Crumley free throws and Williams' rebound bucket with 1:26 to play.

Eight seconds later, Bennett drove the lane to give CCS a six-point lead.

Beekman was unable to convert a layup and a rebound on its next offensive trip.

Fouled in transition, Taylor Lilly made the front side of a two-shot foul to make it 30-23 near the one-minute mark.

Williams answered immediately with a layup to keep the Lady Tigers' faint hopes alive.

Bennett made the back end of a double bonus on CCS' next possession, and Williams connected from the left baseline to bring Beekman within 31-27 with just 28.6 seconds remaining.

Bennett then made the first of two free throws to put the Lady Crusaders ahead by five with 21.2 seconds left.

Bennett was the game's lone double figures scorer. Also contributing to the CCS scoring were Anna Head with eight, Harley Cobb and Lilly with five apiece, Russell with two and Emily Head with one.

Scoring for the Lady Tigers were Fulmer (8), Williams (7, all in the fourth quarter), Armfield (5), Irby (3), Gracie Wooden (2), Crumley (2) and Tanner Spigner (1).

Crumley started in place of the injured Jesci Lord.

Beekman (6-13) returns to District 2-2A play Saturday for a 2 p.m. start at Ferriday. Seeking to put together their first three-game winning streak of the season, the Lady Crusaders (11-12) visit Castor on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

———

BOX SCORE

Claiborne Christian ... 12 6 3 11—32

Beekman ....................... 6 2 7 13—28

CLAIBORNE CHRISTIAN (11-12) — Rayleigh Bennett 11, Anna Head 8, Taylor Lilly 5, Bailey Ishee 5, Anna Belle Russell 2, Emily Head 1.

BEEKMAN (6-13) — Kateland Fulmer 8, Laila Williams 7, Kasadee Armfield 5, Hannah Irby 3, Gracie Wooden 2, Alexis Crumley 2, Tanner Spigner 1.

Three-point goals — Claiborne Christian 4 (Bennett, Lilly, Anna Head, Ishee), Beekman 1 (Irby). Total fouls — Claiborne Christian 13, Beekman 22. Free throw shooting — Claiborne Christian 10-28, Beekman 7-13. Fouled out — Irby (1:03, 4th). Technicals — none.