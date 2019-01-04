The Morehouse Parish School Board's workforce reduction has led to a coaching change for the Bastrop Lady Rams' basketball team. With Theabury Odom now coaching both the girls and boys teams, the Rams were forced to adjust their weekend schedule.

Starting with Friday night's District 2-4A girls basketball opener, Theabury Odom's workload has been doubled for the remainder of the season.

Odom will make his debut as the girls interim head coach Friday night when the Lady Rams (5-11) take on Franklin Parish (3-12). Tipoff time for the single game is 6 p.m. at Sam's Place.

Odom will finish the season in place of Gerline Guillaume, who was among the Morehouse Parish Schools' non-certified teachers affected by a workforce reduction. Facing a budget shortfall, the Morehouse Parish School Board voted to merge several schools and cut numerous jobs over the holiday break.

Head football coach Adrian Burnette was among the first wave of layoffs. Burnette has since been hired as offensive coordinator at Wossman. Several football assistants were also let go, including quarterbacks coach Randall Mackey, the Rams' first Parade All-American.

Guillaume coached her final game with the Lady Rams in the Sterlington Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 28. A former ULM basketball player, Guillaume was hired in 2017 to succeed the retiring Emma Brooks as the Lady Rams' coach.

Like Burnette, Guillaume found work quickly. She has been hired as an assistant coach at Franklin Parish, and will report Monday for her first day of work.

With Odom coaching the girls Friday night, the boys games against Madison Parish have been rescheduled for Saturday night. Starting time for the JV/varsity double header in Tallulah remains 6 p.m.

Bastrop has also added a Monday JV/varsity boys double header to its schedule, with the Rams traveling to Epps for a 6 p.m. start.

Back to the original schedule, Bastrop will visit West Ouachita for a 6 p.m. girls/boys double header Friday, Jan. 11. The game will mark the District 2-4A opener for the Rams.