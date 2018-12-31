Talkin' Outdoors

When a big buck stepped out at 200 yards, Kim Adams, a Ruston housewife, raised her rifle, reached for the safety and probably said, “Oops” when she realized she had picked up her husband’s Remington 30.06 instead of her Browning 30.06. No matter; her shot was true and the buck fell dead in its tracks.

“I hunt on a 125-acre lease in north Lincoln Parish with three other families who also hunt the property. I climbed into my stand Sunday afternoon December 9; the weather was cloudy and cool,” said Adams.

Sitting in her box stand on a pipeline, Adams is looking at a pasture on the right with pine timber and a creek on the left. She had arrived at her stand around 2:30 that afternoon with plans to put out more corn for the afternoon hunt.

“I realized there was still plenty of corn already out so I chose to not mess the area up by leaving my scent so I decided to hunt over what was already there,” Adams said.

Adams is a serious deer hunter. She got into hunting some 20 years ago because she decided if she wanted to get to see her husband, she might as well learn to hunt, too. Her husband now works out of town and seldom gets to hunt so she goes alone for the most part. She already has one good deer, a 146-inch, 8-point she got two years ago so she is no novice when it comes to going after big bucks.

“I hadn’t seen anything and was texting my cousin who was working on one of my heaters when I happened to look down the line and all I could see was horns. There was this big buck standing and eating at my corn pile about 200 yards down the line,” Adams said.

The first thing she did was throw her phone on the floor of the stand and pick up her rifle. That’s when she discovered a huge mistake she had made.

“After throwing down the phone, I picked up the rifle and when I tried to push the safety off, I realized I had made a mistake. The safety on a Remington is different from my Browning. The thing that really bothered me is that my husband had dropped his rifle and we hadn’t taken the time to check and see if the scope had been knocked out of line so here I was with a big buck standing down there and I’m holding a rifle that I was afraid would not be accurate,” she continued.

Adams made the decision, along with a prayer that the gun would still be accurate, and put the crosshairs of the scope on the deer’s neck.

“I knew if the gun was on, I’d drop him and if it wasn’t I’d miss so I squeezed the trigger. To my relief, the buck dropped right there,” she said.

Calling a friend to help her load up the deer, she walked down there and realized the buck she had just shot was not the big one she had on camera. This was a completely different buck, one that had never shown up on her camera nor had any neighbors on adjoining property ever seen it.

“I assume after all the rain we’ve had, the high water may have pushed him out or he just came from somewhere cruising for a hot doe,” said Adams.

The buck carried a rack containing 10 points, had a 17 3/8 inside spread with main beams being 24 inches each with bases 4 ½ inches each. The deer only weighed about 160 pounds as most of the nutrients apparently went to his rack. Taking the deer to Simmons Sporting Goods to enter that store’s big buck contest, the rack was measured at an even 162 inches, good enough to put her in second place in the Women’s Division.

The gun may have been the wrong one but the results couldn’t have been any better.