A total of 26 teams are scheduled to play 38 games when Sterlington hosts its annual basketball tournament, Dec. 27-29.

Thursday, Dec. 27

(Main Gym)

Oak Grove vs. Richwood (girls), 10 a.m.

West Ouachita vs. Carroll (girls), 11:30 a.m.

West Ouachita vs. Calvary Baptist (boys), 1 p.m.

Richwood vs. Southwood (boys), 2:30 p.m.

Carroll vs. Delhi (boys), 4 p.m.

Sterlington vs. Mangham (girls), 5:30 p.m.

Sterlington vs. Cedar Creek (boys), 7 p.m.

Auxiliary Gym

Beekman vs. Caldwell (boys), 10 a.m.

Lincoln Prep vs. Pineville (girls), 11:30 a.m.

Ferriday vs. Lincoln Prep (boys), 1 p.m.

Bastrop vs. Oak Grove (boys), 2:30 p.m.

Logansport vs. Mangham (boys), 4 p.m.

Wossman vs. Bastrop (girls), 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28

Main Gym

Beekman vs. West Ouachita (boys), 10 a.m.

Delhi vs. Richwood (boys), 11:30 a.m.

Calvary Baptist vs. Bastrop (boys), 1 p.m.

Mangham vs. Caldwell (boys), 2:30 p.m.

Wossman vs. Mangham (girls), 5:30 p.m.

Sterlington vs. Ferriday (boys), 7 p.m.

Auxiliary Gym

Carroll vs. Lincoln Prep (girls), 10 a.m.

Beekman vs. Oak Grove (girls), 11:30 a.m.

Oak Grove vs. Logansport (boys), 1 p.m.

Richwood vs. West Ouachita (girls), 2:30 p.m.

West Ouachita vs. Cedar Creek (boys), 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Main Gym

Pineville vs. Carroll (girls), 10 a.m.

Mangham vs. Sterlington (boys), 11:30 a.m.

Calvary Baptist vs. Oak Grove (boys), 1 p.m.

West Ouachita vs. Lincoln Prep (girls), 2:30 p.m.

Richwood vs. Bastrop (boys), 4 p.m.

Sterlington vs. Logansport (boys), 5:30 p.m.

Sterlington vs. Oak Grove (girls), 7 p.m.

Auxiliary Gym

Beekman vs. Wossman (girls), 10 a.m.

West Ouachita vs. Caldwell (boys), 11:30 a.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Beekman (boys), 1 p.m.

Bastrop vs. Richwood (girls), 2:30 p.m.

Delhi vs. Lincoln Prep (boys), 4 p.m.

Ferriday vs. Carroll (boys), 5:30 p.m.

(Subject to change)