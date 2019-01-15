Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Detectives, along with the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, arrested 20-year-old Nepton “Ruger-Rudy” Hatfield Jr. early this morning, January 15.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre released additional information on the shooting that occurred at a vacant trailer on Conner Road in Geismar on January 9.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Detectives, along with the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, arrested 20-year-old Nepton “Ruger-Rudy” Hatfield Jr. early this morning, January 15.

Hatfield Jr. was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, home invasion, and aggravated assault with firearm. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set.

During the initial investigation, it was learned that three subjects, identified as 22-year-old Eric Washington, 18-year-old Jaydin Johnson, and 21-year-old Jeramiah Hall, suffered gunshot wounds and were treated at area hospitals for their injuries.

This morning, it was learned that Hatfield Jr. also suffered a minor gunshot wound to the leg, which resulted in four being shot on January 9.

Additional arrests may be pending as the investigation continues.

“I would like to thank the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force for their continued assistance in apprehending violent criminals,” added Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Contributed by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office