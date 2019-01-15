The state of Louisiana has announced that two of Bastrop's daycares, including the Prep Center, have earned a spot on the Birth to Three Honor Roll.

Founded in 1973, the Prep Center started out small, but developed throughout the years.

“It got started as a sort of mother's day out thing, but it flourished into something much bigger,” said Director Lois Jordan.

The Prep Center now includes classes for Pre-k three, Pre-k four, and Kindergarten. They received four stars for the 2017-2018 year, and their lead teachers have Louisiana Auxiliary Teaching Certificates. Their goal is to focus on all areas of a child's development.

“Our motto is you're teaching the whole child: the intellect, cognitive, social, emotional, and spiritual,” explained Jordan.

The students at the Prep Center, as well as learning and playing, have various exciting activities through the year such as holiday parties, a family Thanksgiving feast, and field trips. The teachers and administrators really try to give the kids a fun experience.

Along with their regular classes, they also offer after-school care and summer camp.

“We help students with their homework, feed them a healthy snack, and keep them safe until their parents get home,” said Jordan.

The teachers at the Prep Center use developmentally appropriate activities to educate the children, help foster a positive self image, and teach them Christian values. Jordan feels this is very important and that it is an opportunity for her to share God's love.

“Prep Center is my life's work, and I feel like it's my mission field,” said Jordan. “I think it's extra special that we all have a love of Godly principles.”

The Prep Center was proud to be recognized on the honor roll, an honor received by less than 300 programs, and Jordan thinks it's well deserved.

“We were excited to be recognized for the hard work we do at the Prep Center,” she said. “I really think my teachers strive to put kids first.”

The Prep Center is proud of their accomplishment and hopes to continue caring for Bastrop's children for many years to come.