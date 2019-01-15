“It’s important to have this here since the parish is growing so much. We’re glad to be providing services outside of Baton Rouge,” Dr. Lindsay said.

Heart health is making its way to the heart of Ascension.

Cardiologist Kris Lindsay opened the Prairieville location for the Cardiovascular Institute of the South. It is located at 37292 Market Place Drive, Suite A. The ribbon cutting was held on January 9.

Moreover, Chris Alexander is the nurse practitioner at the clinic. He is licensed as an advanced practice registered nurse and registered nurse by the Louisiana State Board of Nursing.

The CIS clinic occupies four exam rooms right now. There is room for growth, though, with eight exam rooms total. There are two ultrasound rooms, too, but only one is occupied as of right now. Ultrasound technicians have credentials in vascular and coronary viewing.

Before opening the clinic, the team delved into market research. They found a lot of Ascension residents would drive to the Baton Rouge CIS location. They wanted to make it easier for their patients to get to and from appointments.

“It’s important to have this here since the parish is growing so much. We’re glad to be providing services outside of Baton Rouge,” Dr. Lindsay said.

The clinic reaches 4,500 square feet and does comprehensive exams. They accept walk-ins and appointments. They won’t be doing procedures at the clinic, though. The location will be open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

It is the fifteenth clinic that has opened, and offers things like stress labs, smoking cessations, cardiovascular care, and diagnostic testing, to name a few.

The Prairieville clinic will also be offering free EKG’s on the following dates: January 18, February 1 and 15, and March 1,15, and 29 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

To receive a free screening, you must call 985-873-5058 to RSVP, or visit here.

Complimentary breakfast will be provided for attendees.

Follow Darian on Twitter @dariangshark.