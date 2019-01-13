The following arrest report comes from the Leesville Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jackie Chelf, Age: 55

Booked: 1/7/2019

Resisting an OfficerBond: $1,000.00

Possession of MarijuanaBond: $2,500.00

Prohibited Acts-Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $1,000.00

Nicholas T. Gill, Age: 32

Booked: 1/10/2019

Contempt of Court Probation ViolationBond: Denied















Julia Marie Low, Age: 43

Booked: 1/6/2019

Prohibited Acts-Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $1,561.00

Obstruction of Justice-Destruction/DamageBond: $2,500.00

Possession of MarijuanaBond: $1,561.00

Possession of CDS-Schedule IIBond: $3,500.00

Illegal Use of CDS in Presence of Person Under 17yoaBond: $3,500.00

Angela R. Martinez, Age: 45

Booked: 1/6/2019

Prohibited Acts-Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $1,561.00

Obstruction of Justice-Destruction/DamageBond: $2,500.00

Possession of CDS-Schedule IIBond: $3,500.00

Illegal Use of CDS in Presence of Person Under 17yoaBond: $3,500.00

James Curtis Martinez, Age: 48

Booked: 1/6/2019

Prohibited Acts-Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $1,561.00

Obstruction of Justice-Destruction/DamageBond: $2,500.00

Possession of CDS-Schedule IBond: $1,561.00

Possession of CDS-Schedule IIBond: $3,500.00

Illegal Use of CDS in Presence of Person Under 17yoaBond: $3,500.00

Possession of CDS-Schedule IIBond: $3,500.00

Possession of CDS-Schedule IVBond: $3,000.00

Sale/Distrib/Possession of Legend Drug w/o PrescriptionBond: $3,000.00

Turning Movements and Required SignalsBond: $635.00

Driving Under SuspensionBond: $1,335.00

Brandon Wayne McDonlad, Age: 36

Booked: 1/7/2019

Domestic Abuse Battery

Ashley Joanna Nix, Age: 34

Booked: 1/7/2019

Prohibited Acts-Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $1,500.00

Schedule II-Manuf/Distrib/Possess with IntentBond: $15,000.00

Joshua Dewayne Phillips, Age: 28

Booked: 1/5/2019

Criminal Trespass-ImmovableBond: $1,000.00

Obstruction of Court OrdersBond: $1,000.00

Brian Lee Rains, Age: 30

Booked: 1/10/2019

Contempt of Court FTA-ArraignmentBond: $5,000.00

Sawyer David Settlemire, Age: 24

Booked: 1/9/2019

Theft by ShopliftingBond: $1,500.00

Jakeen Mason Shepard, Age: 27

Booked: 1/7/2019

Possession of MarijuanaBond: $2,500.00



















Samuel Lee Tate Jr., Age: 40

Booked: 1/7/2019

Tail LampsBond: $750.00

Driving Under SuspensionBond: $1,500.00

Possession of MarijuanaBond: $1,561.00

Schedule II-Manuf/Distrib/Possess with IntentBond: $15,000.00

Prohibited Acts-Drug ParaphernaliaBond: $1,561.00

Contempt of Court Probation ViolationBond: Denied

Nathaniel Charles Townsend, Age: 32

Booked: 1/4/2019

License Plate Light Must Be WhiteBond: $500.00









Jeremiah O. West, Age: 26

Booked: 1/5/2019

OWI-3rdBond: $7,500.00

Special Restrictions on LampsBond: $500.00

Safety HelmetsBond: $500.00

Driving Under SuspensionBond: $1,500.00

Jarohn ONeal Woodard, Age: 19

Booked: 1/8/2019

Speeding 10 OverBond: $500.00

Driver Must Be LicensedBond: $500.00

No Proof of Liability InsuranceBond: $500.00

Failure to Carry/Secure RegistrationBond: $500.00







Lemanda Young, Age: 43

Booked: 1/9/2019

Criminal Damage to PropertyBond: $1,000.00

Disturbing the PeaceBond: $1,000.00