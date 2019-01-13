The Great Beauregard Chamber of Commerce hosted its 99th installation banquet last week.
During the night new members were installed while old members were honored.
The biggest moment of the evening was the announcement of the businesses of the year. The Chamber awards six businesses this honor each year, divided up by categories: Large, medium, small, non-profit and civic business.
The 2018 businesses of the year are:
1: Large Business
First National Bank DeRidder
2: Medium Business
Cecil's Cajun Kitchen
3: Small
Bruce Walker Towing
4: Non-Profit Business
Impromptu Players
5: Civic Business
DeRidder Women's Club