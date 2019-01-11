After stepping away from football for two years, Benny Saia will be back prowling the sidelines next fall.

Ascension Catholic has hired Saia as their new head football coach.

It was one month ago that Drey Trosclair resigned from his position as Bulldog head coach after coaching at the school for four seasons. He had led the Bulldogs to two straight appearances in the Division-IV state title game.

Ascension Catholic has now hired Saia, who is most known for building the Dutchtown football program and crafting it into a yearly contender.

He was the Griffins' first ever head coach. He coached there for 15 years.

In that time, he compiled an overall record of 110-55. This included four district titles, a streak of 11 straight playoff appearances and three trips to the state quarterfinals.

Saia coached 56 Griffin players that went on to play college football.

He also coached many that went on to have great success in the NFL--such as Eddie Lacy, Eric and Justin Reid and Landon Collins.

Saia resigned following the 2016 season. After coaching for 31 years, he said that he needed some time away.

Guy Mistretta, the son of former Ascension Catholic coaching great Bucky Mistretta, succeeded Saia at Dutchtown.

Saia takes over a Bulldog squad to has gone 23-5 over the past two years and reached back-to-back Division-IV championship games.