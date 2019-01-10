The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) is asking citizens for assistance in locating a wanted fugitive.

Skylar White, 28, of Anacoco, is wanted on three outstanding bench warrants.

The VPSO has emphasized that anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of White should contact the VPSO immediately.

Those reporting information can call the VPSO at 337-238-1311, VPSO Warrants Department 337-238-7020 or Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233.

Those who have information do not have to reveal their identity, and a code number will be assigned to those who want to remain anonymous.