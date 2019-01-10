It was a productive football season for Ascension Parish as five of the six high-schools finished with at least a 5-5 record, two reached the quarterfinals and one team reached the state title game.

Ascension Catholic went 9-1 and made it to the Superdome for the Division-IV championship game for a second straight season.

Donaldsonville and Dutchtown each went 5-5 and reached the playoffs. Ascension Christian struggled a bit. After going 7-3 in 2017, they fell to 4-6.

East Ascension went 9-1, finished as runner-up in District 5-5A and reached the state quarterfinals for the first time in nearly two decades. Archrival St. Amant finished 7-3 and made the postseason.

Here is the Weekly Citizen's All-Parish Football Team:

First Team Offense:

QB - Jason Wakefield (East Ascension)

RB - Jai Williams (Ascension Catholic)

RB - K.J. Franklin (St. Amant)

WR - Steven McBride (East Ascension), Shaivonn Robinson (East Ascension), Tyler Cambre (Ascension Christian), Jefferey Johnson (Donaldsonville)

TE - Jadyn McKinney (Dutchtown)

OL - Falepule Alo (East Ascension), Nick Hilliard (Ascension Catholic), Beau Gremillion (St. Amant), Dillion Davis (Ascension Catholic), Cooper Ducote (East Ascension)

ATH - Christian Bell (Donaldsonville)

K - Alberto Ontiveros (East Ascension)

P - Rodney Blanchard (Ascension Catholic)

RET - Jaqunn Mitchell (East Ascension)

Second Team Offense:

QB - Zach Diez (Ascension Christian)

RB - Jamar Barber (Ascension Catholic)

RB - Evan Copeland (East Ascension)

WR - Darius Smith, (St. Amant), Derrick Varnado (Ascension Christian), Austin Bascom (St. Amant), Terry Matthews (Dutchtown)

OL - Riley Lawrence (Dutchtown), Isaac Redditt (East Ascension), Carter Landry (Dutchtown), Jacob Matirne (Ascension Catholic), Luke Sylve (Ascension Christian)

ATH - Treveyon Brown (Donaldsonville)

K - Hayden Sosa (Dutchtown)

P - Devon Teer (Dutchtown)

RET - Terry Matthews (Dutchtown)

First Team Defense

DL - Deshon Hall (East Ascension), Johnny Johnson (St. Amant), Stanford Knockum (East Ascension), Hayden Willis (Dutchtown)

LB - Derrick Smith (East Ascension), Aaron Delaune (St. Amant), Andrew Landry (Ascension Catholic)

DB - Jaqunn Mitchell (East Ascension), Darius Smith (St. Amant), Savon Landry (Donaldsonville), Jacob Mathews (St. Amant)

Second Team Defense

DL - Dillion Davis (Ascension Catholic), John Broussard (Ascension Catholic), Jamir Batiste (St. Amant), Dajon Jones (East Ascension)

LB - Johmel Jolla, Jr. (Dutchtown), Trevon Dunn (Donaldsonville), Reggie Spears (Dutchtown)

DB - Christian Bell (Donaldsonville), Logan Scott (Dutchtown), Brock Acosta (Ascension Catholic), Jaquaivus Tenner (Donaldsonville)

Offensive MVP: Jai Williams (Ascension Catholic)

Defensive MVP: Deshon Hall (East Ascension)

Coach of the Year: Darnell Lee (East Ascension)