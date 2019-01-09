Bayou Bonne Idee Water System issues Boil Advisory

The Bayou Bonne Idee Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply system due to low pressure for customers who live on: McGowen Parker, Horseshoe Lake Rd., Kiwi, Albernathy, Martin Luther, Bayou Drive, Crye Rd., Grabault Rd., DRC Lane, Valerie Lane, Lorraine, Viney Wood, & Hwy La. 2.

Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, the Bayou Bonne Idee Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately for the areas listed above. This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Bayou Bonne Idee Water System.

It is recommended that all consumers who live in the affected areas disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.)

Again, if you live at one of the affected areas listed above, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

Upon notification from the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory that the samples collected from our water supply have been found to be safe, the State Health Department will notify the water supply of the sample results. Upon such notification, the Bayou Bonne Idee Water System will then rescind the Boil Advisory and notify its customers that the water has been found to be safe.