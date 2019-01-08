The first meeting of the Beauregard Parish School Board (BPSB) is scheduled for this Thursday at 6 p.m. in the BPSB meeting room in DeRidder.

Prior to the meeting, the newly elected board members will be sworn in and officially begin their term.

Martha Spears Jackson, Casey Jones, Heather "Nikki" Weldon and Garrett Greene will officially be recognized as BPSB members, and begin to shape the future of education in Beauregard Parish. Once they are sworn in the meeting will begin.

The two outgoing board members were honored at the December meeting. L.D. Spears and Timothy Hudson were given plaques denoting their time on the board and were wished well by their fellow board members and Superintendent Tim Cooley.

According to the agenda, the first order of business is to elect officers. Following that, another new member will be joining the BPSB.

The new Student Representative will be recognized and seated. Outgoing Student Representative Mallie Bartz will give a farewell speech as she welcomes her successor.

The rest of the agenda in its entirety can be read in our records section. Those who wish to address the board at the meeting can do so by filling out a Public Comment Card.