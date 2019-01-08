Financial analysis website Wallethub.com has released its list of best states to raise a family in. Louisiana did not fare well on the list, ranking 48th overall

The only two states to rank lower on the list than Louisiana was Mississippi, and New Mexico.

The following metrics were used to rank Louisiana and other states on the list. Louisiana ranked near the bottom in many metrics which caused its low rankings.

Louisiana ranked:

23rd – Percentage of Families with Young Kids

24th – Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Family Income)

47th– Infant-Mortality Rate

37th– Median Family Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

47th – Violent-Crime Rate

48th – % of Families in Poverty

27th – Housing Affordability

46th – Unemployment Rate

49th – Separation & Divorce Rate

Among those metrics, the most troubling is the infant mortality rate. Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez noted there are many factors that go into a high infant mortality rate, but she gave a suggestion as to what one of those reasons might be.

"Louisiana has the fourth highest infant mortality rate. One of the reasons for this could be inadequate prenatal care," Gonzalez said.

The states were also ranked on overall metrics to determine their rank. Louisiana ranked 20th in Family Fun, 49th in Health and Safety, 48th in Education and Child Care, 38th in Affordability and 49th in Socioeconomics.

Among those metrics, Socioeconomics is a category that the average citizen might not be familiar with. Gonzalez explained the category, and what goes into its determination.

"The socio-economic category is comprised of metrics such as wealth gap, unemployment rate, job security and opportunities and foreclosure rate,” Gonzalez said. “It measures the state's overall social and economic well-being, as this is one of the things that make a state suitable for raising a family.”

On a positive note, Gonzalez offered potential solutions and noted that there are many areas that both citizens and lawmakers can help the state improve the quality of life for all families.

"Louisiana ranked poorly for several metrics, and there is room for a lot of improvement, especially in the health, safety, education, and child care areas, Gonzalez said. “Offering incentives to draw more pediatricians to the state, improving water quality, taking steps to decrease the crime rate, and encouraging children to stay in school would all be needed improvements.”

Gonzalez noted citizens can help the state improve by educating themselves about personal finances and passing that information along to their children.

“Another area that could use improvement is financial literacy, which could help raise residents' credit scores, lower their debt and teach them how to start saving money for college or retirement," she said.

For more information, the entire rankings can be found on Wallethub.com.





