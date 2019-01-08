Former Pitkin head baseball coach Reginald Lambright will be inducted into the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this weekend.

Lambright, who passed away in February 2012, co-founded the Pitkin baseball program in 1963 and was part of 11 state championships at Pitkin High School.

He compiled a record of 532 wins and 154 losses in his 32 years as coach at Pitkin and was a five-time Louisiana Class B Coach of the Year, including his final year coaching in 1995.

Lambright won eight state championships as head coach and was athletic director for three more state titles until his retirement in 1999.

The Hall of Fame inductions will take place at noon on January 12 at the Embassy Suites in Baton Rouge.