The Lady Tigers displayed a dominant performance on Monday night in ”The Cage,” versus the Belaire Bengals. The Tigers came out strong and never looked back

The Tigers’ defensive intensity forced the Bengals to 23 first-half turnovers. The Tigers were also aided by sharp shooting from Carson Dean, Ty’Quenchia Mosby, and Destiny Riley, and strong inside play from Dedreka Wilson and Doretha Dixon.

“The girls’ practiced extremely hard over the past three days and came out and executed the game plan. I loved the focus, intensity, and attention to detail," Temple stated.

In the first half Carson Dean came out with a hot hand. She went 4 0f 5 from the three point line and finished the game with a total of 16 points and 6 assists.

In the 2nd half the sharp shooting continued, but it came from the likes of Ty’Quenchia Mosby 2 of 3 from the three-point stripe. She finished with 8 points.

The perimeter shooting opened it up inside for the post players to get easy opportunities. Doretha Dixon and Dedreka Wilson capitalized by scoring a combined 20 points (Dixon 12 points 10 rebs, Wilson 8 pts 12 rebs).

“The ball movement and transition game was great tonight. We capitalized on opportunities and played really smart and unselfish. I am very proud of these young ladies,” Temple added.

The Tigers currently sit at 22-3 and are ranked #1 in Class 1A. The Lady Tigers next opponents are the Walker Lady Cats on Tuesday Jan. 8, 2019 at Walker High and the Phoenix Lady Trojans on Friday Jan. 11, 2019 at East Iberville High.