During a special meeting on Thursday, December 20, the Bastrop City Council discussed a resolution for the building of a multi-family living development.

The development, to be located on Naff Avenue between Daisy and Roderick Streets, is a project of Bastrop Farm Developments and will be known as Bastrop Townhouse Developments.

“It will have a club house at the front and five houses,” said Zoning and Code Enforcement Official Ashley Barfield.

The development will consist of two two-bedroom units, nine three-bedroom units, and nine four-bedroom units. They also want to include a playground. It will house agricultural workers.

“This development will be for agriculture workers like DG Foods employees,” explained Barfield.

Former Mayor Clarence Hawkins, who is a part of the project, says it will be a pleasant addition to the city and meet all standards.

“This is a USDA Rural Development program, and it is going to be built with standards and adhering to all government regulations,” said Hawkins. “I think it will be a welcome addition, and you will be proud.”

Mayor Henry Cotton thanked those who worked on the planning and Hawkins for choosing Bastrop for the development.

“We are thankful you chose to stay with us in Bastrop,” said Mayor Cotton.

The council voted on and passed the resolution to build the development, and Mayor Cotton congratulated Hawkins on it's passing.