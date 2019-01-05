The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department are still investigating the shooting that took place in New Llano last month. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named at this time.

It is important to note that the following information comes from sources who wished to remain anonymous, and the information has not been verified by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Civilian sources have told the Leesville Daily Leader that the incident allegedly began when the shooter approached Mark Fernandez and Willie Matz at The Spot, a bar located on Billy Goat Hill in New Llano.

The shooter then allegedly got into an argument which turned into a physical altercation. Soon after this, the shooter fatally shot Mark Fernandez and wounded Willie Matz.

After that several bar patrons allegedly intervened and grabbed the shooter. The ensuing struggle allegedly resulted in the shooter being held down by bar patrons, and accidentally firing his weapon and wounding himself in the shoulder.

The VPSO arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the call, and first responders tended to the wounded.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the VPSO strongly encourages anyone with any relevant information to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the VPSO Criminal Division at 337-238-7248 or Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233.