At 12:38 a.m., on Tuesday, January 1, City of Gonzales Police were dispatched to a call of shots fired. Upon arriving on scene, officers found Jose Artunez, 19 years of age, lying dead outside of a residence on Darla Avenue. He died as a result of gunshot wounds.

A New Years Eve party took place at 1313 S. Darla Avenue. Throughout the course of the evening and night, three individuals became embroiled in an argument. Witness statements concluded that Adrien Iiborio, 21 years of age, had pulled a gun on Artunez and shot him four times. Iiborio also ran over a second victim with a car. That victim is currently at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in stable condition. Iiborio fled the scene on foot, and Baton Rouge City Police’s Air Unit was called in to assist with the search, but Iiborio was unable to be found at that time.

At approximately 5 a.m., City of Gonzales Police were alerted to a male knocking on doors in Magnolia Crossing. Police and detectives descended on the area, where they were able to arrest Iiborio as he was attempting to flee once again.

Iiborio, of 15457 Roy Rodgers Road, Prairieville, has been charged with one count of second degree homicide and one count of attempted second degree homicide. He has been booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

The City of Gonzales Police Department wishes to thank attendees of the party who were forthcoming with witness statements, Baton Rouge City Police for their assistance, and residents alerting the department to Iiborio knocking on doors.

City of Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson wishes to recognize the efforts of all law enforcement and emergency service personnel involved.

“This matter was handled swiftly and professionally,” said Chief Jackson. “While civilian members of our community celebrate holidays with family and friends, officers and detectives, along with medical and emergency service professionals, are often called away from them and put into action. This is a fine example of law enforcement putting the safety of the public first, and medical professionals being on-hand, all while being available 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year. I personally thank all involved for their diligence and their commitment.”

Contributed by the City of Gonzales