Five Fort Polk Ponies were found dead this weekend near Peason Ridge.

The horses were killed by fatal gunshot wounds and many advocates for the Polk Ponies are alleging this act was “deliberate.”

Amy Hanchey is the President of Pegasus Equine Guardian Association (PEGA) and visited the sad scene on Sunday. She reported what she saw to the paper and publically across social media platforms.

“It appears the 5 horses were shot from a gravel road that runs through the area known as, Peason Ridge,” Hanchey said.

“One horse (likely the first) was shot in the face and then it appears as though the other horses in the herd were shot as they tried to run away.” Hanchey wrote.

“Horse number one was a solid black stud was shot near the girth area. Horse number two was a Bay Mare, shot near girth area and in the face - point blank suggesting the shooter was close. Horse number three was a black mare and was shot in the right rear white sock with full blaze shot near the girth area. Horse number 4 was a bay mare approximately two years old and was shot in girth area approximaley 200 yards behind the other three horses. Horse number five was a Bay less than a year old. It was located approximately 200 yards in the opposite direction and shot in the flank. All were one shot kills except horse number two.” Hanchey wrote on Facebook Facebook after from Peason Ridge.

“Supposed hunters found the horses possibly Dec 27 or 28 and Fort Polk was contacted. General Frank was briefed and he sent Wildlife personnel to Investigate the circumstances after he was briefed,” reported Hanchey.

The Fort Polk Ponies are wild ponies that have lived on the land that is now Fort Polk for centuries.

They are native to the land and have roots that can be traced back to the Civil War.

“The preliminary genetic analysis dates back to pre-colonial times. These genes go back to the 14th-15th century when Spanish settled the area and traded with Native Americans.” Hanchey explained of the horses' heritage.

“Only about 3-5 percent of horses living in the wild have unique genetics, associated with Colonial Spanish lines, these biologically isolated herds are significant on a worldwide scale. The fact that they exist and thrived in the wild only makes them even more unique.” Hanchey continued.

This has been reported to BG Patrick Franks who personally assured Military Police would be investigating.

The Public Affairs Office at Fort Polk told the paper the situation is “under investigation” and they will share more information once they have it.

Pegasus Equine Guardian Association (PEGA) was formed to unify efforts to preserve and protect these free-roaming herds.

PEGA asserts that the free-roaming herds of Kisatchie have been a part of Louisiana’s local culture since its early beginnings, and therefore should have Heritage standing, as descendants of the animals that toiled alongside homesteaders that shaped the early history of parishes in and around Kisatchie National Forest.

A $2500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. If you have such information please contact: Van Demars (772) 501-5197 or Amy (337) 739- 0036 or email Amy at admin@pegasusequine.org.

More information on the horses can be found on the Facebook page named Fort Polk Horses of Kisatchie.