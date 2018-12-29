Rhode Island real estate developer John Picerne is drawing criticism for his lavish 100-acre estate in Ireland while many of his tenants are subjected to unsafe homes.

Picerne purchased the property in 2015 and made his fortune in real estate properties on military bases.

The reason Picerne is drawing fire for his opulent living situation is because many military families who are living in his properties across bases around the country are suffering from illness and safety hazards on the properties.

As the Chief Executive of the Corvias Group, Picerne has control of more than 26,000 houses and apartments across 13 military bases.

This is due to a partnership with the Army and Air Force through a program that enlists those in the private sector to build, upgrade, and manage properties for 50 years.

An in-depth report was recently published by journalists Joshua Schneyer and Andrea Januta and is making headlines around the country.

The report revealed much about the unsafe conditions in the properties claiming that many are “plagued by flooding, bursting pipes, mold blooms, collapsed ceilings, exposed lead paint and tap water as brown as tea.”

The report specifically noted the poor condition of homes on Fort Polk among other installations. Several of the homes had signs of rodent infestation, brown water, mold and leaky roofs.

Leigh Tuttle spoke to the media about the property that she lives in with her family on Fort Polk. She claimed that when they moved into the home in 2016 that the home had a terrible smell and tested positive for mold.

Although the carpet was eventually removed by property staff, the air ducts were never kept clean.

As a byproduct of the unsafe conditions, Tuttle’s five-year-old son Weston has difficulty breathing and relies on nebulizer treatments.

Tuttle mentioned in the report that the mold was most prevalent in Weston’s bedroom.

"The mold was the worst in his room," Tuttle said speaking to the media. "He wouldn't have these problems if they'd done things right."

Weston continues to see a doctor on a regular basis to manage his breathing difficulties.

When she was shown by reporters the type of luxury that Picerne lives in, she was angered that someone with such vast wealth and resources could subject innocent people to such hazards.

"I find it appalling that he's able to have that lifestyle while service families are suffering in his homes," Tuttle said. "I bet he doesn't have mold growing in those mansions."

Several others are coming forward about the state of their dwellings on base. The Leesville Daily Leader and Beauregard Daily News are actively investigating more on this breaking story and will have updates in the coming editions.









