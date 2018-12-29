SIMPSON – After multiple lead changes in the second half, Elizabeth took the lead late and never let it go.

The Lady Bulldogs outscored Simpson 7-0 in the final 1:49 to pick up the 45-39 win.

Simpson led the entire first half until Sydney Dyer converted on a layup to go up 20-18 with six seconds left in the second quarter.

It was back-and-forth in the third quarter with seven total lead changes, and Simpson forward Ally Berry tied it up at 28 with a pair of free throws at the end of the period.

The Lady Broncos tied it up twice but could not take the lead in the fourth quarter until Berry muscled up a layup through contact and drained the free throw to put her team up 39-38 with 1:50 to play.

However, a free throw by Karlyee Hurst tied it up at 39, and Hurst hit two more free throws with 1:05 left in the clock to give Elizabeth the lead, and the Lady Bulldogs held on to the win.

Berry led Simpson with 22 points, and Alyssa Thompson added eight points.