Laughter filled the air as friends came together to celebrate their Annual Christmas Luncheon.

Chapter 1449 for AARP in Gonzales had their Annual Christmas Luncheon on December 21 at Mike Anderson's in Gonzales. Not only was it a time to celebrate the holiday's, but also a time to discuss business matters for the chapter.

Lani Gholston, Senior Operations and Outreach from the AARP State Office, was able to attend the luncheon to install the newly elected officers for the 2019 year. The president was named Alfred E. Mason, vice-president is Shirley Jackson, second vice-president is Charles Washington, secretary is gwen washington, assistant secretary is Dorothy Claiborne, and treasurer is Delores Kepp.

To begin the luncheon, Mrs. Minnie Williams shared her talent for singing with America the Beautiful, while members of the AARP Chapter listened intently and cheered her on. Afterwards, an invocation was given for the holidays, as well as for the food. And members were able to enjoy a meal before the rest of the luncheon began.

More songs were to be sung as well as Christmas memories and Christmas fun. Towards the end of the event, there was a musical gift exchange. The members brought gifts to be given and placed them on a table next to the white Christmas tree before the luncheon began.

AARP Chapter 1449 is a non-profit service organization for the Gonzales community. The members provide volunteer hours at places like nursing homes, while also conducting food drives and so much more.

"There are some birthdays coming up at nursing homes, so we'll go there to visit," Public Relations Chairperson Betty Wells said. "We typically go to Ascension Oaks. We'll also do some food drives at Wal-mart. Then, if there is some legislation that will affect seniors, we'll go to the capital and advocate for the seniors in the community."

