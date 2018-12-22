Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Detective Mark Herford recently presented a check for over $1500 to help the Beauregard Parish Council on Aging in their efforts to better serve the senior citizens of the Beauregard Parish community.

The money came from the BPSO’s annual “No Shave November” campaign. BPSO along with all of the South Beauregard Schools.

The BPSO expressed their gratitude to everyone involved in helping with the campaign this year in a release on their social media which states “The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office would to express our sincere gratitude to the students, administration, and staff at all the South Beauregard Schools for their support and contributions to this effort!”