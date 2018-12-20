The ferry will be operating, but only a single boat will be used. The single boat will run its normal schedule of 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today the schedule of the Plaquemine ferry service on Christmas Day. The ferry will be operating, but only a single boat will be used. The single boat will run its normal schedule of 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

After the holiday, both Plaquemine ferries will resume their normal hours. Those hours are:

---Monday through Friday, the first boat runs from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

---Monday through Friday, the second boat runs from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

---Saturday and Sunday, one boat runs from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

When two ferries are in operation, they are scheduled to depart every 15 minutes. When there is only one, it leaves every 30 minutes (departs Plaquemine at :00 and :30, Sunshine at :15 and :45).



DOTD would like to remind motorists to use caution while driving during the holidays. Motorists should drive using the following safety tips while traveling to their destinations:

---Drive carefully.

---Avoid driving while distracted.

---Allow for extra driving time.

---Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

---Wear your seatbelt.

---Don’t drive impaired.

---Be sure to use headlights if windshield wipers are on.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions by going to www.511la.org. You can also download the 511la.org app to your smartphone or use the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from your telephone and saying the route or region where you are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information Web site at http://www.511la.org.

Contributed by DOTD