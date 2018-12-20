During a search of the vehicle, the trooper and assisting Assumption Sheriff’s Deputies located two 9mm handguns inside of the vehicle. A search of Miles’ criminal history indicated that Miles had previous convictions for crimes including Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

On November 28, 2018, Larry Miles of Donaldsonville, La., age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in Assumption Parish in connection with a 2016 arrest. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle was the lead prosecutor on this case, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

On December 6, 2018, Miles pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Simple Battery in Ascension Parish following a 2014 arrest. Assistant District Attorneys Robin O’Bannon and Charles “Chuck” Long were the lead prosecutors on this case. Presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

On December 28, 2016, a Louisiana State Trooper working traffic on Hwy 70 in Assumption Parish clocked a vehicle traveling 87 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. The trooper initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and made contact with the driver being Larry Miles. While speaking to the trooper, Miles began pacing back and forth and appeared to be extremely nervous. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper and assisting Assumption Sheriff’s Deputies located two 9mm handguns inside of the vehicle. A search of Miles’ criminal history indicated that Miles had previous convictions for crimes including Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. Miles was arrested and transported to the Assumption Parish Detention center where he was booked.

On August 2, 2014, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a local club after receiving reports of a large fight. Upon arrival, deputies observed several subjects leaving the area. While on scene, deputies made contact with one of the subjects involved in the altercation. A second subject involved in the altercation was located at a nearby convenience store. Deputies were able to identify Larry Miles as a suspect involved in the altercation. A warrant of arrest was issued for Miles.

On May 10, 2015, patrol deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to make contact with a male subject in the town of Donaldsonville. As deputies approached the subject identified as Larry Miles, Miles fled on foot. Deputies gave chase. During a foot pursuit, Miles discarded two plastic baggies containing illegal narcotics. Deputies apprehended Miles a short distance away. The two plastic baggies were recovered and contained quantities of heroin and hydrocodone. Miles was subsequently arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Detention Center on charges stemming from this incident as well as the outstanding warrant associated with the August 2014 incident.

In accordance with a plea agreement with prosecutors in Assumption Parish, Miles was sentenced to 18 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The said sentence is to be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

In accordance with a plea agreement with prosecutors in Ascension Parish, Miles was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The sentences handed down in both parishes are to run concurrent with one another.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.