The Cub Scouts of Pack 323-Bastrop would like to take this opportunity to thank all the participants and generous people that donated in their annual Scouting For Food Drive that took place on November 10, 2018.

As done in the past, Scouts from the Cub Scout Pack 323 and Scouts from the Boy Scout Troop-56 right here in Bastrop placed the infamous brown paper bags by mailboxes and front doors all over the city and parish. Their combined efforts brought in 1,478.4 pounds just in time for the winter holidays.

The canned food was taken to Care and Hope Ministry overseen by Mrs. Pam Smith Walker also right here in Bastrop, who offer food, clothing and household items during times of crisis or need. By taking the food to Care&Hope Ministry the food stays in Bastrop to help those right here in our midst that need it the most.

The Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts who participated were: Colton Thompson, Ryder Broadway, Tanner Wood, Cash Hogan, Travis Jones, Kace Holmes, Amethyst Middlebrooks, Aiden Nash, Addisen Nash, Eli McKenzie, Gabriel Thomas, Kaylie Thomas, James Viereck, Grady Allred, Olivia Bautista, Branson Blissett, Samantha Jones, Aiden Ogden, Russell Ogden, Woody Viereck, Javion Grant, Gavin Mayon, Caleb Philley, Riley Belin, Zakary Wood, Isaiah Bautista, Dalton Berry, Tiffton Berry, Kolton Berry, Blade Bancroft, Ezekiel Bancroft, Chandler Bancroft, Jocelyn Bancroft, and Jayden Watkins.

While out picking up bag, the Cub Scouts found a note on one of the bags and it made everyone's day.

" To have someone acknowledge what our Scouts and leaders were doing just fueled the fire within their hearts to help others which is a major component in working as a volunteer in an area such as Bastrop," said Mrs. Debra Hinson, Committee Chair of Cub Scout Pack 323-Bastrop.

"A big thanks to all our parents and Scout Leaders for being willing to drive, deliver, and organize. Without YOU, none of this would even be possible! In the Scout Law, which is the code of life for our Scouts, A Scout is Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean, and Reverent. Through teaching our Scouts to think of others even before he thinks of himself, we hope to instill these virtues thereby equipping them for life and making better future leaders for our families, communities, and nation.” states Mr. Frankie Hinson, Cubmaster of Cub Scout Pack 323-Bastrop.