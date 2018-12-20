Our little Queen of the day was Gracie LeBlanc from Donaldsonville.

This is a great fundraiser for a wonderful place. Almost all the cooks and people that attend live in Ascension Parish. The Jambalaya Association are judges and the Queen Brooke Everett gave out the awards. Our little Queen of the day was Gracie LeBlanc from Donaldsonville. She is a patient at St Jude Children's research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

My niece Lauren White has been a patient at St Jude since she was 2, she is now 18 all because of St. Jude. Lauren is a senior at Dutchtown High School. For more information follow us on Facebook page: PaPa George Fairchild Jambalaya Cook-off or at the Benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital website. The 2018 Papa George Fundraiser took place on September 9, 2018 at the St. Gabriel Catholic Church.