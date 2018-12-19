Judge Kerry Anderson is set to rule tomorrow whether or not convicted murderer Aaron Hauser will be eligible for parole. The hearing will take place at the Beauregard Parish Courthouse in DeRidder tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.

In 1983, Hauser admitted to killing his stepmother and stepbrother at their home.

Hauser was given life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to avoid the death penalty. Because he was 17 when he was convicted, new state legislation dictates that he have a hearing to determine whether he should be eligible for a parole hearing or not.

It is the opinion of the District Attorney’s Office that Hauser should not be eligible to receive a parole hearing. In the State’s memorandum, Assistant District Attorney Richard Morton cites legal precedent stating that life sentences without parole are reserved for the “worst of the worst.”

The memo states “Finally, even if the Court considers the merits of this case, in accordance with Miller, Montgomery and Article 878.1, Aaron Hauser should certainly be considered among the “worst of the worst” offenders and his crimes should be deemed among the “worst of the worst” crimes. Accordingly, the State prays that if the Court deems it mandatory to consider Aaron Hauser’s case on the merits under Article 878.1, the State prays that he again be sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment without parole.”

Hauser’s Attorney Laketha Holmes has expressed that due to Hauser’s age and psychological state at the time of the murder, that he should be allowed the chance to have a parole hearing. Holmes stated that since our juvenile justice policies are changing and being reformed, that Hauser’s case warrants the possibility of resentencing.

“These are special cases that deserve time and attention to review and spare individuals a second chance at life. The defendant, Aaron Hauser is not asking this court to overturn his conviction or to provide him with a lesser sentence, he is simply asking for a chance at the parole board. In a review of ever-changing policy and efforts to achieve juvenile justice reform, the defendant humbly seeks the Court to allow him re-sentenced to ‘Life with the possibility of parole.’”

The full written memos from both Morton and Holmes can be read on our website at beauregarddailynews.net.