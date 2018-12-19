An Ohio bank is apologizing after employees called 9-1-1 to report a black man who was attempting to cash his paycheck.

That man, Paul McCowns, believes the decision to summon police was racially motivated. He was handcuffed and briefly detained by Brooklyn, Ohio, officers. They let him go after verifying the check was valid.

An employee at the Huntington Bank branch inside a Giant Eagle grocery store called 9-1-1 after turning McCowns away, telling a police dispatcher that McCowns' check was "fraudulent," according to Cleveland TV station WOIO.

McCowns said he presented two forms of identification and even gave a fingerprint, but tellers still would not cash the check, which was for about $1,000.

He later cashed it at another Huntington branch without any issues.

In a statement, Huntington acknowledged that McCowns had not been treated appropriately.

“We sincerely apologize to Mr. McCowns for this extremely unfortunate event," the bank told WOIO. "We accept responsibility for contacting the police as well as our own interactions with Mr. McCowns. Anyone who walks into a Huntington branch should feel welcomed. Regrettably, that did not occur in this instance and we are very sorry. We hold ourselves accountable to the highest ethical standards in how we operate, hire and train colleagues, and interact with the communities we have the privilege of serving.”

McCowns told the TV station he wants a personal apology from the bank and for Huntington to take some sort of action against the tellers involved.

A bank spokesperson said Huntington has tried reaching out to McCowns but hasn't been successful so far.