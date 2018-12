Ascension Christian's Alona Washington is the parish Athlete of the Week.

In the Lady Lions' 64-47 victory over Archbishop Hannan, Washington scored 47 points, which included seven 3-pointers.

The victory helped Ascension Christian begin the season with a solid 4-1 record.